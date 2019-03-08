Advanced search

St Albans MP meets with local Muslim leaders over Kashmir crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:28 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 06 September 2019

St Albans MP Anne Main met with local Muslim leaders to discuss Kashmir and Jammu. Picture: Submitted by Anne Main's office

St Albans MP Anne Main met with local Muslim leaders to discuss Kashmir and Jammu. Picture: Submitted by Anne Main's office

St Albans MP Anne Main met with local Muslim leaders to discuss the recent crisis in Kashmir.

Members of the Islamic community asked to meet Mrs Main after the Indian government removed Article 370 of its constitution in August.

The clause provided special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the north of India.

Since then, there have been reports of civil unrest, military brutality and the revocation of civil rights in those places.

After the meeting, Mrs Main wrote to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to call for action by the UK government.

She wrote: "The Indian government's decision will have far-reaching consequences and has the potential to exacerbate simmering geopolitical tensions in the region."

After the meeting, she said: "I would urge the government to take strong and decisive steps to ensure this matter can be resolved in a safe and moderate way that eases tensions and ensures humanitarian protection for the people living there."

