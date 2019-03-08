St Albans MP meets local climate change activists

St Albans MP Anne Main met with climate change activists as part of 'The Time is Now' campaign. Picture: Anne Main's office Archant

Climate change activists met with MP Anne Main in Parliament as part of UK-wide climate action day.

For 'The Time is Now' campaign, organised by The Climate Coalition, over 300 MPs met with constituents to discuss environmental issues.

St Albans lobbyists looked to stress the need for strong and urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

The Government has been at the forefront of combating climate change, as they became the first major economy in the world to pass laws to end their contribution to global warming by 2050.

Environmental campaigner Anne Main, said: "It was great to speak with St Albans residents who came down on the day and to hear about their passion and desire to make big changes.

"They all wanted to see even more action and wanted to see the UK leading on the world stage on this issue."