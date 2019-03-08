MP backs campaign to protect St Albans pubs from closure

St Albans MP Anne Main and Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, supporting the Long Live the Local campaign. Picture: Jason Dodd JASON DODD PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans MP Anne Main is backing the Long Live the Local campaign to help pubs in the city keep their doors open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In 2018 there were 59 pubs in St Albans, two fewer than in 2017. According to the campaign, the UK is set to lose 10 per cent of its pubs in the next five years.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Main is calling on the government to cut beer tax, which has increased by 60 per cent over the past 17 years, in the Budget. British drinkers now pay 40 per cent of all the beer tax across the EU, but drink only 12 per cent of the beer.

She said: "I'm delighted to continue to support the Long Live the Local campaign and I am calling on the Chancellor to cut beer tax at this year's Budget to support pubs.

"Pubs are vital to our local community in St Albans and I will continue to champion them in Parliament. The government must do more to help businesses like our pubs which are unfairly impacted by the tax system."