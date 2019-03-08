Advanced search

MP backs campaign to protect St Albans pubs from closure

PUBLISHED: 18:02 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 16 September 2019

St Albans MP Anne Main and Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, supporting the Long Live the Local campaign.

St Albans MP Anne Main and Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, supporting the Long Live the Local campaign. Picture: Jason Dodd

St Albans MP Anne Main is backing the Long Live the Local campaign to help pubs in the city keep their doors open.

In 2018 there were 59 pubs in St Albans, two fewer than in 2017. According to the campaign, the UK is set to lose 10 per cent of its pubs in the next five years.

Mrs Main is calling on the government to cut beer tax, which has increased by 60 per cent over the past 17 years, in the Budget. British drinkers now pay 40 per cent of all the beer tax across the EU, but drink only 12 per cent of the beer.

She said: "I'm delighted to continue to support the Long Live the Local campaign and I am calling on the Chancellor to cut beer tax at this year's Budget to support pubs.

"Pubs are vital to our local community in St Albans and I will continue to champion them in Parliament. The government must do more to help businesses like our pubs which are unfairly impacted by the tax system."

