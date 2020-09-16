‘Reckless and dangerous’ - MP Daisy Cooper condemns government for threat to break international law

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “reckless and dangerous decision” to threaten to break international law after the House of Commons pushed through the UK Internal Market Bill on its second reading.

The proposed new law would give the Government the power to override parts of the Brexit agreement with the EU, a treaty governed by international law and signed by the Prime Minister himself.

Daisy said: “It’s outrageous that the Prime Minister is willing to not only break the law but fundamentally destroy our international reputation with partners.

“The excuses we have heard for breaking international law from the mouth of the Prime Minister show the depths to which the Conservative Party has plummeted.

“We cannot expect other countries, like China and Russia, to respect international treaties if we don’t do the same when it comes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

“This move that he’s suggesting could not only undermine getting a deal with the EU, but could also undermine the chances of getting a deal with the US.

“A no-deal Brexit would be so bad for this country, particularly at a time when we are dealing with coronavirus this autumn. It would be bad for the NHS, it would be bad for our livelihoods, bad for business and bad for peace in Northern Ireland.

“I think it is a thoroughly reckless and dangerous decision. The Liberal Democrats will continue to work with others to remove the aspects of the Bill which would break international law and trash the UK’s reputation.”

The bill is reportedly designed to enable goods and services to flow freely across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland when the UK leaves the EU’s single market and customs union on January 1 2021.

But, controversially, it gives the Government the power to change aspects of the EU withdrawal agreement, a legally binding deal governing the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU earlier this year.

Harpenden MP Bim Afolami, who voted in favour of the bill, was contacted for a comment on Monday but has yet to respond.