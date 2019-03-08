Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

"St Albans MP is at risk in next election", says second Brexit referendum campaign group

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 August 2019

Anne Main has been St Albans MP since 2005.

Anne Main has been St Albans MP since 2005.

Archant

A new poll suggests the long-standing St Albans MP Anne Main could lose her seat at the next General Election.

People's Vote campaign say figures taken from an online YouGov survey show that Mrs Main's seat may be at risk.

With Mrs Main gaining a majority of just over 6,000 votes in May 2017, the People's Vote says statistics suggest the Liberal Democrats might now overtake Mrs Main with a majority of 5.3 per cent next time around.

This was calculated by asking people's voting intentions for a General Election tomorrow compared to the 2017 election - the campaign say there was a 14.1 per cent Conservative slump and an eight per cent national swing towards the Liberal Democrats.

It says the swing increases further if new Prime Minister Boris Johnson campaigns for a No Deal Brexit.

The numbers were derived from more than 185,000 people surveyed between August 1 to 8, covering constituencies with the smallest Conservative majorities and where the Liberal Democrats came second in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

Despite St Albans district voting more than 60 per cent Remain in the 2016 referendum, Mrs Main won in the constituency with a pro-Brexit manifesto in 2017.

The Liberal Democrats have launched a high profile Pro-EU campaign in St Albans.

Former president of YouGov, Peter Kellner, described Mr Johnson's tactic of taking a hard line on Brexit as "far from a deal sealer in any early election".

He said: "Given the volatility of recent general election campaigns, it's hard to see Boris Johnson opting for an early election as anything other than a mad gamble.

"Of course, he's always shown himself willing to take risks, but a lot of Conservative MPs could face a very premature end of their political career even if nothing changes from this poll."

Other Conservative constituencies which a People's Vote say would lose out include Richmond Park, St Ives, Cheltenham, North Devon, Cheadle, Lewes, Hazel Grove, Wells, and North Cornwall.

Mrs Main has been MP for St Albans since 2005. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

“St Albans MP is at risk in next election”, says second Brexit referendum campaign group

Anne Main has been St Albans MP since 2005.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP accused of ‘careerism’ for new parliamentary private secretary role

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been accused of

Lotus car event in Wheathampstead brings in more than £1,000 for Welwyn Garden City charity

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

St Albans road reopened after dangerous barn prevented from collapse

Old London Road in St Albans has been reopened after a dangerous barn was made safe. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

St Albans Gang Show call for former cast or crew over last 40 years to attend anniversary event

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1982. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists