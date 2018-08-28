Oyster cards coming to St Albans

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO. Archant

Oyster cards are coming to St Albans, following a decision by the Department for Transport.

St Albans MP Anne Main is among those celebrating the announcement the electronic tickets will be rolled out in the city by November 2019.

She said: “I am so pleased the government have finally confirmed the Oyster card network will be extended to St Albans.

“This has been a long campaign but I am delighted the plan has been confirmed today.”

The original franchise agreement for the Thameslink network stated work would be undertaken to extend the Oyster network to Luton Airport.

Transport for London, the Department for Transport and Thameslink have worked together to finally make this a reality.

Mrs Main explained: “I don’t think I have had a meeting with any transport secretary or minister in the last few years without bringing this up.

“It makes total sense to extend the network out to Luton and it will make travel for St Albans passengers much easier.

“Passengers like the ease and flexibility of contactless payment or Oyster so it’s great that we will have that option in St Albans.”

In a letter to Mrs Main, rail minister Andrew Jones said: “It is my hope this [announcement] will make travel simpler and easier for you and your constituents and will end the situation where people arriving and expecting to be able to pay-as-you-go face a penalty fare.”