Advanced search

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

PUBLISHED: 14:38 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 03 February 2020

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called on the government to reduce the time it takes for children to receive special needs assessments.

Families currently have to wait for 20 weeks for their child to receive a special educational needs and disability (SEND) assessment, which Daisy said was "far too long".

You may also want to watch:

In a parliamentary debate, Daisy highlighted the plight of children in Herts county council-run schools, where as many as one in seven pupils are kept waiting for longer than the statutory time limit.

She said: "I can see the enormous strain that families face when a school is unable to cater for their child's needs or when they have to wait weeks for an assessment.

"If all our children are to receive the life chances they deserve, we need the government to invest properly to ensure they get adequate support and intervention at the right time."

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

Delays after passenger taken ill on train at St Albans

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station. Picture: Taylor Geall

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

Delays after passenger taken ill on train at St Albans

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station. Picture: Taylor Geall

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden Society opens award to all residents

The Harpenden Society has opened its awards to all residents, rather than just society members. Picture: The Harpenden Society

First Six Nations win on French soil in eight years gets England off to flying start

Emily Scarratt scored nine points in Englands Six Nations win over France. Picture: MARK KERTON/PA

Westminster Diary: Why all the queues?

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court
Drive 24