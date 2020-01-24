Advanced search

St Albans MP elected vice-chair of all-party climate change group

PUBLISHED: 15:33 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 24 January 2020

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has been elected vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group on climate change. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has been elected as vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group on climate change.

The cross-party group brings together members of parliament, business leaders, non-governmental organisations and academics to research and support key climate change issues.

Members of the group are launching a special inquiry ahead of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Glasgow in November. This will be the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties, known as COP 26, attended by 97 countries which have signed up to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The states taking part in COP 26 have committed to submitting new and updated national climate action plans this year.

Daisy said: "I am excited to be elected to this hugely important group with COP 26 on the horizon. Having worked in Commonwealth affairs, I'm familiar with the impact of climate disaster on low-lying countries and small island states, where we see global heating already posing a threat to people's lives.

"We have 10 years to stop the irreversible damage to our planet - just 10 years. That's why the upcoming UN conference in Glasgow is so important if we are to stand any chance of fixing the climate emergency.

"We cannot afford to delay taking action any longer - the very future of humanity is at stake."

The group's special inquiry will take evidence from experts on issues such as climate diplomacy and the effectiveness of targets determined at national level by the signatory states.

They also plan to challenge the government on whether parliamentarians, civil society groups and young climate activists will be permitted to access the UN conference in Glasgow.

Daisy will take in a panel discussion at the Odyssey Cinema in St Albans on Monday, following the screening of environmental film 2040 - which shows an inspiring vision of the future.

The event, which is hosted by Greenpeace, will also feature a free 'Protect the Oceans' photo exhibition in the cinema foyer. Daisy will speak alongside representatives from the council, the Green Party, Extinction Rebellion and other groups.

St Albans MP elected vice-chair of all-party climate change group

