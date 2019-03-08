Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans care home welcomes MP for open day

PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 July 2019

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended an open day at Allington Court and Tenterden House Care Homes. Picture: Bupa

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended an open day at Allington Court and Tenterden House Care Homes. Picture: Bupa

Archant

St Albans MP Anne Main visited St Albans Bupa care homes to celebrate their open days with residents.

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended an open day at Allington Court and Tenterden House Care Homes. Picture: BupaMayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended an open day at Allington Court and Tenterden House Care Homes. Picture: Bupa

Allington Court, a care home specialising in dementia, and Tenterden House, a care home with a particular focus on Parkinson's disease, opened their doors to the community on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Guests attended an outdoor garden party with live entertainment and refreshments to celebrate Allington Court's 25th anniversary.

Mrs Main said: "It was lovely to visit everyone at Allington Court and Tenterden House and experience such a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"It's important that we support older people in our communities and the dedication from staff at the homes is inspiring. I enjoyed discussing how we can help make older people feel safer and help combat loneliness and isolation."

This event was a part of the nationwide Care Home Open Day, where UK care homes welcome the wider public.

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

It’s OK To Say founder Stacey Turner’s personal account of her climb up Mount Kilimanjaro

There are various camps on the way up Mount Kilimanjaro. Picture: Stacey Turner

Seven days to the top of the world for It’s OK To Say

Stacey took on Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness of It's OK To Say and money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Stacey Turner

St Albans care home welcomes MP for open day

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith and MP Anne Main attended an open day at Allington Court and Tenterden House Care Homes. Picture: Bupa

St Albans scouts become Dementia Friends

The 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts have become Dementia Friends to support people with dementia. Picture: 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts

Review: Macbeth at Roman Theatre has ‘originality, passion and polish’

OVO's Macbeth can be seen at the Roman Theatre Festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists