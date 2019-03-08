St Albans care home welcomes MP for open day
PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 July 2019
Archant
St Albans MP Anne Main visited St Albans Bupa care homes to celebrate their open days with residents.
Allington Court, a care home specialising in dementia, and Tenterden House, a care home with a particular focus on Parkinson's disease, opened their doors to the community on Friday.
Guests attended an outdoor garden party with live entertainment and refreshments to celebrate Allington Court's 25th anniversary.
Mrs Main said: "It was lovely to visit everyone at Allington Court and Tenterden House and experience such a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
"It's important that we support older people in our communities and the dedication from staff at the homes is inspiring. I enjoyed discussing how we can help make older people feel safer and help combat loneliness and isolation."
This event was a part of the nationwide Care Home Open Day, where UK care homes welcome the wider public.