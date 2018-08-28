Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans MP Anne Main once again throws support behind housing on rail freight site

PUBLISHED: 18:58 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 08 January 2019

Left to right: Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Claudio Duran, St Albans MP Anne Main, Jock Wright.

Left to right: Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Claudio Duran, St Albans MP Anne Main, Jock Wright.

Archant

St Albans MP Anne Main has once again thrown her support behind a housing development on the rail freight site.

Left to right: Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Claudio Duran, St Albans MP Anne Main, Jock Wright.Left to right: Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Claudio Duran, St Albans MP Anne Main, Jock Wright.

Mrs Main met with Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Park Street district councillor Jock Wright, and prospective Conservative councillor Claudio Duran on January 7 to discuss recent railway performance and the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI).

Developers HelioSlough were given planning permission for the contentious SRFI project by former communities secretary Eric Pickles in 2014.

It was to be placed on a piece of land currently owned by Herts county council (HCC).

St Albans district council (SADC) appealed this decision in High Court and lost, ending a hard fought campaign spanning more than a decade.

More recently, the site has also been earmarked by SADC for a 2,000 home development in its Local Plan, despite legal threats from HelioSlough.

Mrs Main described the SRFI project as “disastrous”, and highlighted the importance of building more homes in the area.

She said: “It was a really helpful and important meeting for us all. Jock, Claudio and our excellent Conservative councillors are working extremely hard to improve the lives of everyone living in St Albans district.

“Their work on the proposed rail freight site highlights the diligence and passion they have for local issues that matter so much to the people of St Albans.

“I was really pleased that Oliver wanted to join our meeting as he has strongly opposed this dreadful plan for a rail freight site since he was elected.

“We will continue to coordinate with each other in the hope that this land will be used for the best interests of the people in the area.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this should be housing and not a rail freight site.”

Oliver Dowden attended the meeting to discuss his own concerns about the impact an SRFI could have on his constituency.

Mr Duran said: “Representing Park Street Conservatives I was thankful, at this busy time, to be able to meet with Anne and Oliver to discuss the Radlett site and its future.”

A second consultation on the St Albans Local Plan finished on October 17 and the document is due for submission in March this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Schoolboy fighting leukaemia has vital blood stem cell transplant

Damary Dawkins has received a stem cell transplant. Pic: ACLT

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans MP Anne Main once again throws support behind housing on rail freight site

Left to right: Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Claudio Duran, St Albans MP Anne Main, Jock Wright.

New St Albans-based cycling team set to make its mark on the UK scene in 2019

The first GPN Builders Rock and Road Bikes racing squad show off their new colours at the team's official 2019 launch. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Flooding on well-used St Albans street

There is a flood on Drakes Drive in St Albans. Picture: Hillary Blake.

Radlett singer to appear on BBC One as judge in competition

Simone Kaye. Picture: GSD Media UK

Opt for Tryanuary instead of going dry

Seedlip and Seifreid Zweigelt wines.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists