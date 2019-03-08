St Albans MP Anne Main hears about discrimination against guide dog owners in Parliament

St Albans MP Anne Main is supporting charity Guide Dogs' Access All Areas campaign. Picture: Theodore Wood THEODORE WOOD 0044(0)7831316171

Guide dog owners converged in Parliament to highlight the problem of refusal of access to businesses because of their dog.

In the UK it is against the law to refuse access to a disabled person who is accompanied by an assistance dog.

However, a survey by charity Guide Dogs found that 76 per cent of guide dog owners had been turned away because of their dog.

Taxis and minicabs came out as the worst offenders; with restaurants, newsagents, and shops all being common places for refusals too.

Guide Dogs is therefore championing a campaign to make taking action against discriminatory businesses easier, as well as requiring disability equality training.

St Albans MP Anne Main said: "It was disturbing to hear how common these incidents of discrimination are for assistance dog owners. No one should be turned away on their local high street because of their assistance dog.

"I support Guide Dogs' Access All Areas campaign to tackle the ignorance that causes access refusals, and make sure businesses are held accountable when they occur."