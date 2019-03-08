Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans MP Anne Main hears about discrimination against guide dog owners in Parliament

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 July 2019

St Albans MP Anne Main is supporting charity Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign. Picture: Theodore Wood

St Albans MP Anne Main is supporting charity Guide Dogs' Access All Areas campaign. Picture: Theodore Wood

THEODORE WOOD 0044(0)7831316171

Guide dog owners converged in Parliament to highlight the problem of refusal of access to businesses because of their dog.

In the UK it is against the law to refuse access to a disabled person who is accompanied by an assistance dog.

However, a survey by charity Guide Dogs found that 76 per cent of guide dog owners had been turned away because of their dog.

You may also want to watch:

Taxis and minicabs came out as the worst offenders; with restaurants, newsagents, and shops all being common places for refusals too.

Guide Dogs is therefore championing a campaign to make taking action against discriminatory businesses easier, as well as requiring disability equality training.

St Albans MP Anne Main said: "It was disturbing to hear how common these incidents of discrimination are for assistance dog owners. No one should be turned away on their local high street because of their assistance dog.

"I support Guide Dogs' Access All Areas campaign to tackle the ignorance that causes access refusals, and make sure businesses are held accountable when they occur."

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans MP Anne Main hears about discrimination against guide dog owners in Parliament

St Albans MP Anne Main is supporting charity Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign. Picture: Theodore Wood

What to do with the kids over the summer holidays in St Albans and the surrounding area?

Go faster! Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

NHS backs plans to renovate hospitals in St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead

NHS bosses have backed plans to renovate hospital services at St Albans City, Watford General and Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Danny Loo

St Albans deaf children’s charity to drive school bus to The Gambia

Remi Bumstead (centre), who will drive a school bus to The Gambia for St Albans charity Kadect, with Heathlands School teachers Nicola Jackson, Sally Roberts, Carol Bush and charity founder Mohammed Akhtar. Picture: Kadect

NewsHound: Climate change with St Albans Sixth Former

Syanne Taylor created the next episode of NewsHound.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists