St Albans MP Anne Main receives death threat

PUBLISHED: 15:12 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 31 October 2019

St Albans MP Anne Main received a death threat the day after the announcement of the general election. Photo: Office of Anne Main

St Albans MP Anne Main has criticised the current state of political discourse after receiving a death threat the day after a December general election date was agreed.

She said: "I have received another death threat last night, which goes along with the many abusive and unpleasant emails I have received during the last few years.

"I am very sorry that our political discourse has stooped to this level and it is worrying that we are seeing lots of MPs standing down, citing the abuse they receive as their main reason for doing so.

"The police take these matters very seriously and I, like many other MPs, are very grateful for their support.

"When I said that I will not be cowed, I meant it. I don't think any politician or candidate should be abused or subjected to death threats because of their political views and they should do what they think is right without fear or favour.

"The upcoming general election [on December 12] will be a hard-fought campaign, but I want to urge all of us - whether that be candidates, party activists or even people on the doorsteps - to treat everyone with respect and kindness.

"Using abusive language to people who are simply trying to do what they think is right does not benefit any of us."

