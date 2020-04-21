St Albans graveyard still shut despite government guidelines - leaving mourners confused

Hatfield Road cemetery gates remain closed leaving St Albans mourners unable to visit. Picture: Matt Adams Archant

A St Albans cemetery remains shut despite the government instruction for graveyards to be re-opened.

St Albans mourners are asking why the gates are still closed at the Hatfield Road cemetery in spite of recent government advice to re-open such places.

A temporary closure was suggested as a reponse to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick asked councils to keep cemeteries open to allow families to grieve for their loved ones.

In his address on April 18 Mr Jenrick said: “I’m also asking councils to keep open or indeed to reopen cemeteries and graveyards... for people to make that private visit and seek solace at the grave of someone you’ve loved or to privately lay flowers.

“There have been times in my life when I have needed to do that. These are small steps, but small mercies can make a difference.”

St Albans district council has been contacted for a statement but is yet to respond.