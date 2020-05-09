St Albans mourners turn to online services

St Albans mourners are having to grieve online due to coronavirus lockdown. Archant

As the lockdown has brought about restrictions to the number of mourners allowed to attend funerals, St Albans residents are having to find other ways to grieve loved ones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mourners are accessing a free service at West Herts crematorium where they are able to attend webcast funerals.

You may also want to watch:

Elected mayor of Watford Peter Taylor said: “It is so sad that people can’t mourn in the usual way, following the loss of a loved one.

“We introduced live streaming at the crematorium about three weeks ago so people could be part of the service and hear the eulogies and songs.

“We know it is not the same as being present but many families have appreciated this. Staff have been going above and beyond to support bereaved families in some very challenging circumstances.”