St Albans mourners turn to online services

PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 09 May 2020

St Albans mourners are having to grieve online due to coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans mourners are having to grieve online due to coronavirus lockdown.

Archant

As the lockdown has brought about restrictions to the number of mourners allowed to attend funerals, St Albans residents are having to find other ways to grieve loved ones.

Mourners are accessing a free service at West Herts crematorium where they are able to attend webcast funerals.

Elected mayor of Watford Peter Taylor said: “It is so sad that people can’t mourn in the usual way, following the loss of a loved one.

“We introduced live streaming at the crematorium about three weeks ago so people could be part of the service and hear the eulogies and songs.

“We know it is not the same as being present but many families have appreciated this. Staff have been going above and beyond to support bereaved families in some very challenging circumstances.”

