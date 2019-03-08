Advanced search

Most popular baby names of 2018 in St Albans revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:43 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 30 August 2019

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant

Archant

Oliver and Charlotte top the list of St Albans' most popular baby names of last year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 26 babies were named Oliver in St Albans last year, which was also the most popular boys' name in England and Wales.

The name Sebastian came in second place, with 18 born last year, followed by William with 16.

You may also want to watch:

There were 17 baby Charlottes born in the district, with Olivia - the most popular girls' name in England and Wales - in joint third place alongside Emily and Sophie.

The top 10 boys' names in St Albans were Oliver, Sebastian, William, Alexander, Thomas, Harry, Henry, Leo, Benjamin and Edward.

The top 10 girls' names were Charlotte, Grace, Emily, Olivia, Sophie, Emilia, Florence, Lily, Eva and Evelyn.

In 2017 the most popular names in St Albans were Thomas and Olivia.

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Most popular baby names of 2018 in St Albans revealed

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant

St Albans Clock Tower crossing closed off for more than four hours in youth activist protest

The youth activists have set up camp at the Clock Tower, St Albans. Photo: Laura Bill

Townsend ready for trophy celebrations as club claim both places in district final

Townsend entertained London Scottish as part of both clubs centenary celebrations in what was a historic week for the club.

Friendly Fires still burning bright after release of third album Inflorescent

St Albans band Friendly Fires have finally released their long-waited third album Inflorescent. Picture: Dan Wilton

Hertfordshire: CPS brings charges in just over three per cent of recorded rapes

There were 841 recorded rapes in 2017/18 period in Herftordshire. Picture: Pixabay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists