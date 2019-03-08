Construction training course to help school leavers in St Albans

Morgan Sindall Property Services is offering a 'work to learn scheme' in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.

St Albans Prospex, a work to learn scheme aimed at school leavers who wish to pursue a career in construction, will start on October 14 and run for six weeks.

Participants will begin with a three-week classroom-based training course, followed by a three-week work placement where they will be partnered with an experienced operative, who will mentor them throughout their apprenticeship.

On successful completion of the programme, each trainee will receive an interview with work placement employers which could lead to a full-time job.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing, inclusion and protection, said "I'm delighted to see Morgan Sindall delivering on this work to learn programme. This was part of their winning bid to the council earlier this year."

To sign up email CSRbox@morgansindall.com