Advanced search

Construction training course to help school leavers in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:19 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 01 October 2019

Morgan Sindall is offering a 'work to learn' scheme in partnership with St Albans district council. Picture: Morgan Sindall

Morgan Sindall is offering a 'work to learn' scheme in partnership with St Albans district council. Picture: Morgan Sindall

Archant

Morgan Sindall Property Services is offering a 'work to learn scheme' in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.

St Albans Prospex, a work to learn scheme aimed at school leavers who wish to pursue a career in construction, will start on October 14 and run for six weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Participants will begin with a three-week classroom-based training course, followed by a three-week work placement where they will be partnered with an experienced operative, who will mentor them throughout their apprenticeship.

On successful completion of the programme, each trainee will receive an interview with work placement employers which could lead to a full-time job.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing, inclusion and protection, said "I'm delighted to see Morgan Sindall delivering on this work to learn programme. This was part of their winning bid to the council earlier this year."

To sign up email CSRbox@morgansindall.com

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Former Welwyn juniors lend helping hand in Saracens Womens’ rout of Richmond

Hannah Botterman in action for Saracens Women against Richmond. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

St Albans Podcast: Flamstead interview pays tribute to late journalist

Guests on the October 2 edition of The St Albans Podcast.

Construction training course to help school leavers in St Albans

Morgan Sindall is offering a 'work to learn' scheme in partnership with St Albans district council. Picture: Morgan Sindall

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Day to forget for Verulamians in Hendon mauling

Oliver Askew-Fountain put in a hard-working performance for Verulamians at Hendon. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists