Warning after spate of moped and motorbike thefts in St Albans

There has been a spate of motorbike and moped thefts in St Albans. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Mopeds and motorcyles are being stolen, damaged and dumped in a spate of thefts around St Albans.

There have been 19 of these bikes stolen from the area in the last two months, including 15 which were stripped, burnt out, or damaged and then abandoned nearby.

On July 1, a bike was stolen in Harpenden and found in a neighbouring street with vandalism to the steering lock, wires pulled out and cut, and damage where it had been dropped on the ground.

Between 1.30pm and 6.20am on July 10, a moped was taken from Curo Park in Frogmore.

A different moped was burned and left on Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead after it had been stolen on July 27.

Herts police has warned anyone with a motorbike or moped to take precautions in light of the incidents.

St Albans Ch Insp Lynda Coates said: "Mopeds and motorbikes are being deliberately targeted in our area.

"We are doing everything we can to trace the person(s) responsible, but we also need your help to protect your bikes by taking on board some simple crime prevention advice."

She urged people to use locks and covers, set alarms, park where there is CCTV, and if possible, fit special attachments such as ground loops.

Ch Insp Coates added: "Please also let us know about anyone acting suspiciously around motorised vehicles, including on CCTV or doorbell cams."

Anyone with information about these crimes should call 101.