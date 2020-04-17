Advanced search

St Albans fitness coach banned from Facebook Live after 'rolling up trouser leg'

PUBLISHED: 11:43 17 April 2020

A St Albans-based fitness trainer was closed down by Facebook during a live stream for over-70s, as rolling up his trouser leg was deemed as going against “standards on nudity and sexual activity” by the social media platform.

John Molyneux, who runs the Molyfit training programme, has been delivering Facebook Live sessions to his clients – who are mostly over 70 – since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Dozens of clients were sadly denied their daily exercise with John when he was taken offline during a stretching routine.

After Wednesday’s session, which included oiling leg muscles ahead of the stretching, Facebook decided the exercise ‘went against community standards on nudity and sexual activity.’

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” said John who focuses his business on the elderly.

“I really couldn’t believe it. My clients like to see exactly how to do things and all I did was roll up my trouser leg! And amazingly Facebook closed me down.”

John feared he’d be banned from helping his clients who rely on his expertise to keep them physically and mentally active during the lockdown.

Facebook later acknowledged their ‘unfortunate’ mistake.

