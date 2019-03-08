Have you seen missing Rebecca from St Albans?

Rebecca Laskey has gone missing from St Albans. Picture: Herts police Archant

A police appeal has been launched to trace a 32-year-old woman who has gone missing from St Albans.

Rebecca Laskey was last seen at around 8.30am last night (Wednesday).

She is described as around 5ft 11in tall, with blonde, curly/wavy hair.

Rebecca may be wearing jeans and a nice top. She has a dragonfly tattoo on her wrist that has blue and purple colours, angel wings tattooed on her ankle, and a treble cleft tattoo on her shoulder blade.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Rebecca since she was reported missing, is asked to contact Herts police straight away.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR566 of 9 October 2019.

If you believe you are with Rebecca now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.