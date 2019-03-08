Advanced search

Have you seen missing Rebecca from St Albans?

PUBLISHED: 09:40 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 10 October 2019

Rebecca Laskey has gone missing from St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Rebecca Laskey has gone missing from St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A police appeal has been launched to trace a 32-year-old woman who has gone missing from St Albans.

Rebecca Laskey was last seen at around 8.30am last night (Wednesday).

She is described as around 5ft 11in tall, with blonde, curly/wavy hair.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca may be wearing jeans and a nice top. She has a dragonfly tattoo on her wrist that has blue and purple colours, angel wings tattooed on her ankle, and a treble cleft tattoo on her shoulder blade.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Rebecca since she was reported missing, is asked to contact Herts police straight away.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR566 of 9 October 2019.

If you believe you are with Rebecca now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

West Hertfordshire hospital campaigners slam Boris Johnson for backing plans to renovate Watford General

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to medical staff during his visit to Watford General Hospital, following recent announcements on new funding for the NHS. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 9, 2018. Photo credit should read: Peter Summers/PA Wire

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

West Hertfordshire hospital campaigners slam Boris Johnson for backing plans to renovate Watford General

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to medical staff during his visit to Watford General Hospital, following recent announcements on new funding for the NHS. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 9, 2018. Photo credit should read: Peter Summers/PA Wire

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing Rebecca from St Albans?

Rebecca Laskey has gone missing from St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

World Mental Health Day: Hertfordshire students urged to design films to support #JustTalk campaign

Zoe Broadhead, from Chancellor's School in Welham Green, was one of last year's winners for the Hertfordshire County Council World Mental Health Day #JustTalk campaign. Picture: Herts county council

World Mental Health Day: Celebrating highlights from first year of It’s OK To Say campaign

It's OK To Say campaign founder Stacey Turner, SCouncillor Annie Brewster and Archant group editor Matt Adams at the launch of Children's Mental Health Week last year. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists