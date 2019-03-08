Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

PUBLISHED: 12:33 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 23 June 2019

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Archant

An appeal has been launched by police to find a missing St Albans woman who was last seen in the city on Wednesday.

Officers are asking for the public's help in tracing 43-year-old Farah Qureshi from St Albans.

You may also want to watch:

Her family are growing increasingly concerned for Farah, who was last seen at 10.30pm on Wednesday (June 19) in the city.

She is described as Asian, 5ft 4in with a heavy build. She may be wearing jeans and a top or hoodie, and she may also be wearing a white baker boy-style hat.

If you know where she is or believe you are with her, please contact police on 999.

It's possible she may be in the London area, with police asking for the public to share this appeal far and wide.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Summer street party to be held in St Albans city centre

St Albans Street Festival is taking place in the city centre on Sunday, June 23. Picture: St Albans Council

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Summer street party to be held in St Albans city centre

St Albans Street Festival is taking place in the city centre on Sunday, June 23. Picture: St Albans Council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Marshalswick church to host charity concert

A charity concert will be held at Marshalswick Baptist Free Church. Picture: Google Street View

‘An Afternoon in the Pub’ to meet other St Albans businesses

Marketing and events consultant Lisa Bates-Wallis is one of the hosts of 'An Afternoon in the Pub' in St Albans. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

Lane closed due to M25 crash near London Colney junction

M25 crash: One lane was closed anti-clockwise due to a crash near Junction 22 for London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo

Finalists set to compete in St Albans for UK’s Strongest Man title announced

Paul Benton, Ireland's Strongest Man. Picture: Ultimate Strongman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists