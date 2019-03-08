Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police Archant

An appeal has been launched by police to find a missing St Albans woman who was last seen in the city on Wednesday.

Officers are asking for the public's help in tracing 43-year-old Farah Qureshi from St Albans.

Her family are growing increasingly concerned for Farah, who was last seen at 10.30pm on Wednesday (June 19) in the city.

She is described as Asian, 5ft 4in with a heavy build. She may be wearing jeans and a top or hoodie, and she may also be wearing a white baker boy-style hat.

If you know where she is or believe you are with her, please contact police on 999.

It's possible she may be in the London area, with police asking for the public to share this appeal far and wide.