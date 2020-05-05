Advanced search

Minor Injuries Unit at St Albans Hospital to remain closed in May

PUBLISHED: 12:25 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 05 May 2020

The closure of the Minor Injuries Unit at St Albans City Hospital will be reviewed at the end of May. Photo: DANNY LOO

St Albans City Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit will remain closed throughout May as part of the ongoing coronavirus response.

The MIU was closed as a temporary measure on Friday, April 3, so that staff could be redeployed to support the care of patients elsewhere within the West Herts Hospitals Trust, including COVID-19 patients needing critical care.

While the number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing, the clinical needs of current patients are high and staff absence through either sickness of self-isolation also remains higher than normal.

In view of this, the MIU will remain closed and the trust and CCG will review the position at the end of May.

The trust and CCG are working closely together on plans for a safe resumption of some services and urgent care services are part of that.

Patients needing help with minor injuries can attend the Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) at Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

The UTC is open from 8am until 10pm and can treat a wide range of non-emergency illnesses and injuries, and is able to safely manage any additional capacity resulting from the continued closure of the MIU.

Before attending the UTC, patients with minor injuries are advised to visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on where to go for their symptoms.

Patients can also call their GP practice for healthcare advice and support.

GPs are working mainly over the telephone or via video consultations at the moment, to help patients and staff stay safe.

GPs can still see patients face-to-face if there is a medical reason to do so but this will be determined by telephone triage or video consultation first.

Patients who have sustained serious injuries and/or are suffering blood loss or a serious deterioration should call 999.

No-one with COVID-19 symptoms should attend any medical setting unless explicitly directed to do by the NHS 111 service or the 999 call operator.

At the time of writing – May 5 – 295 patients in West Herts Hospitals Trust had died as a result of coronavirus, and 118 in neighbouring East and North Herts NHS Trust. For further information and guidance, go to www.westhertshospitals.nhs.uk.

