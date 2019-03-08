St Albans mum raises thousands in memory of daughter who took her own life

St Albans mum Leanda Kelly held a fundraising night for Mind in Mid Herts in memory of her daughter Tanya Kordek. Picture: Jenny Pepper Archant

A charity event raised thousands of pounds for Mind in Mid Herts in memory of a St Albans woman who sadly took her own life.

Leanda Kelly organised a musical tribute night to raise money in honour of her daughter Tanya Kordek, who died on December 17 at the age of 44.

The event, named 'Tribute 2 TK', was held at London Road Club on October 5, with multiple singers and DJs agreeing to take part free of charge.

There were three rooms - a 'Soul Train' room featuring DJs and singers, a 'Tanmania' room featuring house, dance and garage music, and a third room with musician Jenny Pepper playing music and taking photos.

Ticket sales raised £4,100, and a raffle which is continuing until Saturday has so far raised £2,100.

Of the total, £1,050 was donated to Lynn Dutton from St Albans Action for Homeless, and the rest will be donated to mental health charity Mind in Mid Herts.

Tanya was born in St Albans City Hospital, and lived in Bricket Wood at the time of her death.

Leanda said: "Tanya suffered with an eating disorder, was diagnosed with bipolar and hid herself away a lot.

"She went to live in Palma after losing her partner to alcohol, and she stayed with a friend who used her vulnerability to his advantage, eventually beating her so badly she ended up in hospital for 13 weeks under police protection.

"Eventually I got her home and tried my hardest to keep her safe and see life was worth living.

"She didn't want to live anymore. My cries for help were not listened to.

"My sons have lost their sister, and my grandchildren and great-grandchildren have lost the most beautiful caring auntie. I decided I wanted to do something to help others who feel like she did.

"Nobody should feel the way I know feel. If we can help just one person then that's a good thing."

Leanda thanked her husband Dickie for his support, calling him a "fantastic stepdad and grandad", and also thanked Stevie McFarland for helping organise the event, the DJs and musicians who gave their time for free. She plans to turn to night into an annual fundraising event.

Mind in Mid Herts provides mental health support for people aged 16 and over.

The charity has wellbeing centres based in St Albans, Welwyn Hatfield and Stevenage supports positive mental health through prevention, social support and recovery.

If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.