Sun shines as Meraki Festival returns to St Albans for third year running

St Albans Meraki Festival 2019. Picture: John Andrews Archant

Families flocked to this year's Meraki Festival in St Albans for a bank holiday weekend of live music, food and activities.

The festival took place at Herts County Showground from Friday to Sunday, and visitors enjoyed massages, face-painting, lasertag, mini-golf and more.

There were live musical performances from Daft As Punk, Herts-based country band The Shires, Paul Young, Carol Decker of T'Pau, Garry Christian and Katrina from Katrina and the Waves.

Several of the music acts performed in a special Amazing '80s evening on Friday night, sharing a stage with some of their chart competitors from the time. There were also performances from Adele tribute act J'Adele, Bristol-based artist Mitch Sanders and his band, and stand-up from comedian Sean Lock.

Other activities included archery, free Lego and slime workshops, a ferris wheel, a powder paint party and family activities from The Flying Seagulls.

