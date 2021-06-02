St Albans mayor newly appointed
- Credit: Photo synergy
A new mayor has been elected for St Albans.
Councillor Edgar Hill was made mayor for 2021/22 at an annual meeting of the council after the elections on May 6.
He succeeds Janet Smith and becomes the city’s 477th mayor with the first having been appointed in 1553.
His deputy for his year in office is Cllr Helen Campbell who was first elected to the Council in 2018.
His chosen charity is Youth Talk which provides free and confidential counselling to young people aged 13 to 25.
Cllr Hill said: “I’m delighted to have been elected mayor and am looking forward to supporting our voluntary groups, charities, businesses and the community as a whole as we recover from this terrible pandemic.
“Young people have suffered more than most during the public health emergency with education and work so badly disrupted. Their mental wellbeing is a major concern, so I will be raising funds for Youth Talk.”
