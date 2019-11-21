St Albans Mayor to take part in charity sleepout for homeless

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith will take part in the St Albans Sleepout to raise money for homelessness charities. Picture: St Albans district council Archant

The Mayor of St Albans will experience life as a rough sleeper to raise money for local homelessness charities.

Mayor Janet Smith will join the annual St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in Smallford on Friday, December 6.

Fundraisers will sleep out in the cold from 9pm until 7am the following day, to raise money for Herts Young Homeless, Open Door, Centre 33, Emmaus and The Living Room.

Cllr Smith has pledged to donate any funds she raises to Open Door, which is based in Bricket Road.

She said: "I'm proud to be taking part in the sleepout and supporting such a good and valuable cause.

"I'm hoping the event will highlight the plight of people who will be living on our streets this winter as well as raise money for the local charities which are trying to help them."

To sponsor the mayor via Virgin Giving go to http://bit.ly/2XxJKKb