Advanced search

St Albans Mayor to take part in charity sleepout for homeless

PUBLISHED: 14:52 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 21 November 2019

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith will take part in the St Albans Sleepout to raise money for homelessness charities. Picture: St Albans district council

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith will take part in the St Albans Sleepout to raise money for homelessness charities. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

The Mayor of St Albans will experience life as a rough sleeper to raise money for local homelessness charities.

Mayor Janet Smith will join the annual St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in Smallford on Friday, December 6.

Fundraisers will sleep out in the cold from 9pm until 7am the following day, to raise money for Herts Young Homeless, Open Door, Centre 33, Emmaus and The Living Room.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Smith has pledged to donate any funds she raises to Open Door, which is based in Bricket Road.

She said: "I'm proud to be taking part in the sleepout and supporting such a good and valuable cause.

"I'm hoping the event will highlight the plight of people who will be living on our streets this winter as well as raise money for the local charities which are trying to help them."

To sponsor the mayor via Virgin Giving go to http://bit.ly/2XxJKKb

Most Read

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Mayor to take part in charity sleepout for homeless

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith will take part in the St Albans Sleepout to raise money for homelessness charities. Picture: St Albans district council

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

Charity raises thousands for music therapy in memory of St Albans dad

A ball was held in memory of Harry-Krish Mootoosamy from St Albans, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2014. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

Leopards hoping big crowd at Oaklands can spur them onto victory

Herts Essex Leopards' head coach Tom Baker.

St Albans cubs raise funds for NSPCC with Christmas campaign

St Albans Cubs held a charity fundraiser for the NSPCC. Picture: NSPCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists