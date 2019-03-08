Advanced search

Thousands of flowers to be planted at Marshalswick Quadrant in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 06:59 08 November 2019

The Quadrant in Marshalswick, where residents will plant 2,000 bulbs. Picture: Google Maps

The Quadrant in Marshalswick, where residents will plant 2,000 bulbs. Picture: Google Maps

Volunteers are planting 2,000 bulbs to brighten up grass verges at Marshalswick Quadrant in St Albans.

Carol Chalkley, who lives in Barnfield Road, started planting flowers underneath the road sign with her neighbour earlier this year.

They eventually extended the planting all the way down the road, which drew the attention of John Hale, county councillor for Colney Heath and Marshalswick.

Carol, who has lived in St Albans for 40 years and in Marshalswick for 12 years, said: "John Hale said he loved the flowers and I said I'd love to get my hands on areas around The Quadrant shops. He said it was an excellent idea and got planning permission."

Around 12 volunteers will help plant a mixture of daffodils and crocuses from 10am on Tuesday, November 12.

The bulbs were purchased by the parish council with the help of a grant from Herts county council.

