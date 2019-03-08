Advanced search

St Albans Market cancelled due to high winds weather warnings

PUBLISHED: 15:12 12 March 2019

Archant

St Albans market has been cancelled tomorrow due to safety concerns about extreme weather conditions.

Snow hits St Albans market December 18 2010Snow hits St Albans market December 18 2010

In light of Met Office weather warnings that have been issued, St Albans Market will not be trading in its usual Wednesday slot from St Peter’s Street.

Forecasters predict heavy rain, and west to northwesterly gusts of up to 55mph when Storm Gareth reaches British shores.

Markets manager Darren Lynch said the stalls are only insured in up to 35mph winds: “We have taken this decision for the market in light of high winds forecast tomorrow and this week, because we feel it is too dangerous.”

He said even the comparatively less blowy conditions at the St Albans Farmers’ Market on March 10 caused some problems.

Darren added: “We are sorry for the inconvenience but it is safety first, and we feel it is dangerous to the general public.”

It is only the fourth time in five years that Darren has cancelled the bi-weekly event. However, on other occasions it was due to snowfall.

He stressed that “it is something [they] don’t take lightly”.

A St Albans Market Facebook post added: “We will be making a decision about the Saturday market later this week.”

Residents across Hertfordshire have been warned of possible transport disruption tomorrow, including delays on some bus and train routes as well as for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There is also the possibility of a short-term loss of power.

According to St Albans district council (SADC), the city’s historic market has been trading as far back as the ninth century and is one of the oldest regular markets in the UK.

