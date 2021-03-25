More than 50,000 residents from across the district have now had a Covid vaccine

Published: 4:11 PM March 25, 2021

Caroline Shepherd, clinical lead for HCT's mass vaccination programme, administering a COVID-19 vaccine to Wheathampstead resident Gillie Hutchins at the Alban Arena on its inaugural day - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Another week has gone by, and even more residents from across St Albans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

With both St Albans and Harpenden hailed among the top vaccination centres back in February, and our very own mass vaccination centre now in full swing, the Herts Ad has complied the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in St Albans district on a neighbourhood level.

There are 20 MSOAs in St Albans district.

A total of 56,616 residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine as of March 14, up from 47,631 last week. The biggest chunk of those - 10,957 - are aged under 50.

Bricket Wood and Chiswell Green remains the area with the most residents vaccinated, with 4,025 having had at least one jab. London Colney still sits in second place, with 3,698 of their population having received their vaccine.

Coming in in third is Verulam Park, where a whopping 3,253 people have had their jab.

Across the UK, 25,319,634 vaccine doses have been administered. This data comes as we pass the anniversary of the first national lockdown.

As news of an expected shortage of vaccination supplies for April hit - and with many expecting their second doses at this time - Daisy Cooper MP and the clinical team behind Batchwood's vaccination centre met with vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi to monitor St Albans' vaccine supply and to streamline their services.

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood? Check out our interactive graphs.