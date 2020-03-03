St Albans man with disability runs London Marathon

Freddie, 22, is undertaking the London Marathon to raise money for Mencap. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans man with disabilities is taking on the London Marathon in April.

Freddie Latham is undertaking the race in order to change attitudes towards learning disability and raise money for Mencap.

The 22-year-old has Global Development Delay and communicates with a tablet and speech synthesizer, but on April 26 he will run the Virgin Money London Marathon alongside his dad, Nick, who will support him as a guide runner.

Running alongside 12 other runners, Freddie will be part of the biggest group of people with a learning disability running as a team in a marathon.

The team will be raising funds for Mencap's new schools programme, All Move, which brings young people with and without learning disabilities together through sport.

It is hoped that this contact and inclusive sports approach will change young people's attitudes towards learning disabilities.