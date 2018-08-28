St Albans man gives children’s charity a cash boost

The Christmas lights show Frank Clark put on on Vicarage Close, St Albans. Archant

A children’s charity has received a cash boost thanks to a generous St Albans man.

Great grandfather Frank Clark has raised £245 for Dreamflight, which takes children with serious illness or disability on holiday to Orlando, Florida.

For the last 20 years, Mr Clark has decorated his house in Vicarage Close at Christmas time, and for the last three years he has raised money for good causes.

This Christmas he had hoped to raised £200 for the charity, and he was thrilled to exceed this total.

The 79-year-old told the Herts Ad: “I had a snow machine this time and the children loved it.

“It was the biggest display I had done and I even had a 6ft Christmas snowman and lifelike reindeers.

“I feel absolutely brilliant about beating my fundraising target.

“It’s amazing.

“I will be doing it again next year.

“It’s well worth it.

“One neighbour always gives me a £50 note towards the fundraising.”