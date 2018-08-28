Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans man’s April Fool: Four marathons in fourth month of 44th year to raise £4,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:47 30 January 2019

Gary Thorpe at the London Marathon last year. Picture: Submitted by Gary Thorpe

Gary Thorpe at the London Marathon last year. Picture: Submitted by Gary Thorpe

Archant

A brave St Albans runner is celebrating his 44th birthday by trying to raise £4,000 doing four marathons in the fourth month of the year.

Gary Thorpe at the London Marathon last year. Picture: Submitted by Gary ThorpeGary Thorpe at the London Marathon last year. Picture: Submitted by Gary Thorpe

Starting in April, Gary Thorpe is going to complete a different marathon each week - the Greater Manchester Marathon, Brighton Marathon, the Virgin Money London Marathon, and The Enigma Easter Series in Milton Keynes.

He wants to raise a total of £4,000 for the Leonard Cheshire Disability and Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) - the latter after learning about their work last year.

Gary coined the challenge his April Fool. He said: “Last year I has lucky to get into the London Marathon with the ballot so I ran it for the official charity, the TCT, and while doing that I learnt so much about what they do and so I thought I would raise some more.”

TCT says it is the only UK charity providing young people with specialist cancer care.

The 2018 London Marathon was the hottest on record, and Gary ran it much slower than he would have liked.

His total time, combined with helping a fellow runner for the last nine miles, was about 5 hours and 40 minutes.

Batchwood resident Gary said: “It felt good but I thought I could have done it quicker.

“It was hot, horribly hot, compared to all the training that we went through in the cold. To turn up in London for the hottest London Marathon ever it was a bit annoying and there is a bit of unfinished business there.

“My training is happening now. It is slowly getting more and more daunting as it gets closer. I’m wondering what I have signed myself up for.”

The April Fool idea “seemed to make sense at the time”, Gary quipped.

He started running a couple of years ago after a serious knee injury meant he could not play football. However, before the London Marathon last year Gary had only run 10ks and half marathons.

The Leonard Cheshire Disability charity support disabled people to live, learn and work as independently as they choose. Find out more at www.leonardcheshire.org/

Visit www.teenagecancertrust.org/ to find out more about TCT.

Donate to Gary’s April Fool at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aprilsfool44 or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/grrrroooooovvvy

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

Burglary reported in St Albans street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Welwyn, Datchworth and Harependen all represented as England get set to take on Ireland in Six Nations

Sarah McKenna will start at full-back for England against Ireland in round one of the Six Nations. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

St Albans man’s April Fool: Four marathons in fourth month of 44th year to raise £4,000 for charity

Gary Thorpe at the London Marathon last year. Picture: Submitted by Gary Thorpe

Abbey Flyers Nomads Netball Club snap up former Australian U21 star

Abbey Flyers Nomands Netball Club have recruited former Australia U21 player Rebecca Ross to their coaching staff.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

Unforced errors combine as Verulamians suffer morale blow in relegation battle

Verulamians V Royston - Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists