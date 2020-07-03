St Albans volunteer creates litter-picking group

A litter-picking community volunteer group has been formed in St Albans.

Organisers Adam Colman and Stefania Vinci set up the group to encourage newcomers to join in and established litter-pickers to share their work with others.

The Facebook page is called ‘St Albans Litter Picking – Community Volunteers’ and already has 55 members.

Adam said: “Stefania and I went litter picking together when we realised there was a lot of litter being dropped. We set up the group because we wanted a central point for litter-picking volunteers to share their stories and pictures.

“We hope to encourage others to get involved. We also hope people might become more mindful of where they drop their litter.”

Adam hopes that when he moves away from St Albans later this year, other people will continue to develop the group.

He added: “We have many litter-picking heroes and legends in St Albans such as six-year-old Thomas and Max Nicholson-Wolfe recently in the Herts Ad who took it upon themselves to clean up the park.”