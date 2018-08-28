St Albans man sentenced for theft and damaging a car
PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 December 2018
A thief from St Albans who used multiple aliases was given a suspended sentence for stealing from and damaging cars.
Gary Jakeman, 34, of no fixed address, stole £390 worth of items from a car in St Albans between Monday, October 1 and Tuesday, October 2. The items he stole included a bag, a Nokia phone charger, a Sat Nav, sunglasses and a sunglasses case.
He also damaged the window of a Mercedes between Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 4, causing £150 worth of damage.
Jakeman, who also went by the names Gary Cook, Gazza and Midget, pleaded guilty to both charges and was given a four week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay £740 in total, including compensation of £390 and £150 for the offences, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
His guilty plea was taken into account by the court.