St Albans man sentenced for theft and damaging a car

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

A thief from St Albans who used multiple aliases was given a suspended sentence for stealing from and damaging cars.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Jakeman, 34, of no fixed address, stole £390 worth of items from a car in St Albans between Monday, October 1 and Tuesday, October 2. The items he stole included a bag, a Nokia phone charger, a Sat Nav, sunglasses and a sunglasses case.

He also damaged the window of a Mercedes between Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 4, causing £150 worth of damage.

Jakeman, who also went by the names Gary Cook, Gazza and Midget, pleaded guilty to both charges and was given a four week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £740 in total, including compensation of £390 and £150 for the offences, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court.