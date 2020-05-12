Advanced search

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

PUBLISHED: 13:16 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 12 May 2020

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Can you help us contact a well-loved St Albans barber who has retired after 40 years of short backs and sides?

The legendary Vince, who had a shop on Keyfield for decades, has decided to call it a day.

But customers wanting to wish him well after years of service have no idea how to contact him.

Despite extensive enquiries, his surname remains a mystery, as is how to get in touch with him now the shop has shut.

Long-time customer Pete Draper of Sopwell Lane said: “Vince is such a great man and it was always so much more than just a hair cut! I’m not really one for chatting but in there, there were always stories to be told and things to catch up on!”

Caroline Stacey’s sons and partner Tim Eamer have had their hair cut by Vince for years. Caroline said: “We have used Vince for years. Some locals even remember him doing their hair when they were children.

“He only ever wasn’t at work when he was on holiday in Italy.”

“Vince is a hugley respected. We have so much gratitude for him - everyone really valued that place and the good conversation.”

Tim said: “I would like to thank Vince for such great service over the years. He gave a brilliant service which was affordable to all. Anyone that had a haircut there will have returned just for the man he is.”

If you can help us contact Vince to pay tribute to a local institution, email hertsad@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans district celebrate VE Day in socially-distant style

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

St Albans schools’ coach crash tragedy remembered 25 years on

25th anniversary of Ledignan coach crash. Rod and his wife Margot Perks standing by commemorative plaque with names of the dead.

