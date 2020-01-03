St Albans triple knife attacker pleads guilty to football stadium stabbing
PUBLISHED: 10:56 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 03 January 2020
Archant
A St Albans man has admitted to a knife attack near Watford football stadium.
You may also want to watch:
Khaled Ahmed, 36, pleaded guilty to three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of possessing an offensive weapon near the Vicarage Road ground.
Ahmed, of Grenadier Close, St Albans, appeared at St Albans Crown Court via video link from Bedford prison
Sentencing was adjourned until January 31.