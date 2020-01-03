St Albans triple knife attacker pleads guilty to football stadium stabbing

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A St Albans man has admitted to a knife attack near Watford football stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Khaled Ahmed, 36, pleaded guilty to three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of possessing an offensive weapon near the Vicarage Road ground.

Ahmed, of Grenadier Close, St Albans, appeared at St Albans Crown Court via video link from Bedford prison

Sentencing was adjourned until January 31.