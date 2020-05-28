St Albans man jailed for persistent harassment of former partner

Jordan Levine appeared at St Albans Crown Court after pleading guilty to malicious communication, harassment and two counts of breaching a restraining order.Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A St Albans man has been jailed for 18 months following persistent harassment of his former partner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Levine, aged 27, from Haig Close, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on yesterday after pleading guilty on the first day of trial to malicious communication, harassment and two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Levine had previously been in a relationship with the victim for a number of years before he was issued with the restraining order in 2016, after being charged with criminal damage and harassment with fear of violence.

The order prohibited Levine from contacting the victim but he has gone on to breach it several times since, previously resulting in him being sentenced to six months in prison.

However, in April 2020, Levine breached the order twice more, including one instance where he made 37 video calls to the victim within 15 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

After she eventually answered, she was met with a barrage of death threats and abuse, including racial abuse, from Levine.

Levine was arrested and subsequently brought before the courts.

Investigator Ryan Lloyd, from Herts police’s Domestic Abuse Investigations and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU), said: “The victim in this case has suffered years of harassment by Levine and I am pleased that he is now behind bars.

“I hope this sentence can bring some comfort to her and serves as a warning to others that we will not hesitate to take action in these circumstances. No one should have to live in fear.”

Anyone affected by domestic abuse in Hertfordshire can get guidance and support via the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline 08 088 088 088 or by visiting the Herts Sunflower website www.HertsSunflower.org.

In an emergency situation, always call 999.

You can also report information to police online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.