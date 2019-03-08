Advanced search

St Albans man jailed for two years for domestic abuse

PUBLISHED: 13:20 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 06 August 2019

Thomas Goodwin, 33, from St Albans has been jailed for domestic abuse. Picture: ARCHANT

Thomas Goodwin, 33, from St Albans has been jailed for domestic abuse. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 33-year-old man from St Albans has been jailed for two years after he admitted threatening his former partner.

Thomas Goodwin, previously of Normandy Road, was sentenced on Friday at St Albans Crown Court for sending his ex-partner abusive and threatening messages on Tuesday, July 2.

He pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, July 6.

At the time of the offence, Goodwin was serving a 16-month suspended sentence for assaulting the same victim in April this year.

He has now been sentenced to serve the previous suspended sentence, along with an additional eight months for the malicious communication.

Investigating officer, Jayne Atkin, from the Domestic Abuse Investigations and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU), said: "Goodwin sent abusive and threatening messages to his former partner that made her genuinely fearful.

"Having suffered at his hands before, she reported the threats to police and we acted quickly to arrest him.

"Hopefully this shows how seriously we take every report of domestic abuse. We will always fully support victims throughout the investigative process and we bring offenders to justice."

Victims of domestic abuse can report it to police on the non-emergency number 101, or online at www.herts.police.uk/report

Anyone affected by domestic abuse in Hertfordshire can get guidance and support via the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline 08 088 088 088 or by visiting the Herts Sunflower website www.HertsSunflower.org.

In an emergency situation, always call 999.

Most Read

St Albans teenager lands first lead role in feature film

St Albans' Ilirian Bushi to star in feature film Cardboard Fort. Picture: Jason G, Child Portrait Photography

St Albans beauty salon till stolen in front of staff

Thieves made off with the till from St Albans salon The Salon Collection in The Maltings this afternoon.

St Albans girl crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire

Megan Gibbon has won the title of Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire and a place in the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2019. Picture: Anna Shaw

Flamstead man, 64, charged with Christine Ford murder

Brian Coote, 64, from Flamstead, has been charged with murder following the death of Christine Ford last Saturday. Picture: Herts police/Laura Bill

Man shoves pram with child inside in alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

