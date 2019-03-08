St Albans man jailed for two years for domestic abuse

Thomas Goodwin, 33, from St Albans has been jailed for domestic abuse. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 33-year-old man from St Albans has been jailed for two years after he admitted threatening his former partner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Goodwin, previously of Normandy Road, was sentenced on Friday at St Albans Crown Court for sending his ex-partner abusive and threatening messages on Tuesday, July 2.

He pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, July 6.

At the time of the offence, Goodwin was serving a 16-month suspended sentence for assaulting the same victim in April this year.

You may also want to watch:

He has now been sentenced to serve the previous suspended sentence, along with an additional eight months for the malicious communication.

Investigating officer, Jayne Atkin, from the Domestic Abuse Investigations and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU), said: "Goodwin sent abusive and threatening messages to his former partner that made her genuinely fearful.

"Having suffered at his hands before, she reported the threats to police and we acted quickly to arrest him.

"Hopefully this shows how seriously we take every report of domestic abuse. We will always fully support victims throughout the investigative process and we bring offenders to justice."

Victims of domestic abuse can report it to police on the non-emergency number 101, or online at www.herts.police.uk/report

Anyone affected by domestic abuse in Hertfordshire can get guidance and support via the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline 08 088 088 088 or by visiting the Herts Sunflower website www.HertsSunflower.org.

In an emergency situation, always call 999.