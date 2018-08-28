Advanced search

St Albans man charged with criminal damage to a vehicle

PUBLISHED: 13:30 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 05 December 2018

Camp Road in St Albans, where the Mercedes window was smashed. Picture: Google.

A St Albans man has been charged with criminal damage to a vehicle.

Kenneth Jakeman, 44 of Bardwell Court, was arrested yesterday after an incident on October 3 on Camp Road.

The victim found the front passenger door window of their grey Mercedes had been smashed, but it is not known how.

Jakeman was also arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle and theft from a dwelling, but no further action was brought against him.

He will appear in St Albans Crown Court on January 4.

