St Albans man charged over major Stevenage crash that injured 19 people

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance Archant

A 21-year-old man from St Albans has been charged – alongside an Essex man, aged 21 – in relation to a serious road traffic collision which injured 19 people in Stevenge last year.

The incident took place in Stevenage on July 18 2019, and occurred after a car cruise meeting which had been held in the town.

Officers had been called to Monkswood Way at around 9.45pm, to reports that two cars, which had been driven at speed in the area, had collided and subsequently hit crowds which had gathered to watch.

Dominic Brown, aged 21 and from Park Street Lane, St Albans, and 21-year-old Julian Castano-Perez from Fitzwalter Place, Dunmow in Essex, had been served summons to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 1 July).

There they were charged with 19 offences in connection with the collision.

Both drivers are charged with eight offences of serious injury by dangerous driving and 11 offences of wanton/furious driving.

The case has now been referred to St Albans Crown Court for a plea and direction hearing.

The men are due to appear on August 3.