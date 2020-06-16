Advanced search

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

PUBLISHED: 10:04 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 June 2020

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man was arrested for causing a disturbance near St Albans city station last night.

You may also want to watch:

The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of harassment and assault with intent to resist arrest, following an incident at a nearby kebab shop.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: “At around 9.15pm officers were called to H&H Kebab shop in Victoria Street following reports of a man being aggressive and abusive to staff and customers, and refusing to leave the premises.”

Police enquiries are ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans’ Verulamium Park

The St Albans Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Claire Connold.

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans’ Verulamium Park

The St Albans Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Claire Connold.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

Michael Clark the latest to sign a new deal with St Albans City

St Albans City have re-signed defender Michael Clark for another year. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Club cricket remains on hold as domestic professional game suspended until August

There has been no cricket of any kind played at Herts Cricket League clubs this season.
Drive 24