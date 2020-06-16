Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant Archant

A man was arrested for causing a disturbance near St Albans city station last night.

The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of harassment and assault with intent to resist arrest, following an incident at a nearby kebab shop.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: “At around 9.15pm officers were called to H&H Kebab shop in Victoria Street following reports of a man being aggressive and abusive to staff and customers, and refusing to leave the premises.”

Police enquiries are ongoing.