Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop
PUBLISHED: 10:04 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 June 2020
Archant
A man was arrested for causing a disturbance near St Albans city station last night.
The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of harassment and assault with intent to resist arrest, following an incident at a nearby kebab shop.
A spokesperson for Herts police said: “At around 9.15pm officers were called to H&H Kebab shop in Victoria Street following reports of a man being aggressive and abusive to staff and customers, and refusing to leave the premises.”
Police enquiries are ongoing.
