The Maltings in St Albans creates ‘safety zone’ for shoppers

PUBLISHED: 14:39 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 20 March 2020

ID shot of St Albans Town Centre, The Maltings Shopping centre, Shoppers

ID shot of St Albans Town Centre, The Maltings Shopping centre, Shoppers

The Maltings Shopping Centre and its tenants in St Albans have teamed up to create ‘The Maltings Safety Zone’.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the team have been working to create an environment to help stop the virus from spreading further.

The initiative consists of three main areas – strict hygiene protocols have been strengthened and all pay points and cash points will be cleaned continuously throughout the day.

Where possible, doors to all shops will remain open to ensure good ventilation and alleviate the use of door handles.

Centre manager Phil Corrigan said: “We continue to follow the official guidance from Public Health England carefully and are monitoring the situation closely.

“Naturally, the health and wellbeing of all our visitors and staff is our absolute priority.

“We have already implemented an enhanced cleaning regime throughout the centre, and we are also ensuring that all hand dispensers are fully stocked with soap. We encourage our visitors to follow the government’s advice to frequently wash their hands.

“We are working closely with all of our stores throughout this challenging period to maintain our consistently high standards and we will continue to follow advice from our local health authority and the World Health Organisation.”

In addition, staff have been guaranteed sick pay for self isolation to ensure all Maltings staff present onsite are healthy.

Maltings Shopping Centre remains open for business and looks forward to seeing you.

Here is the current NHS advice for protecting yourself from the virus:

· Wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

· Always wash your hands when you get home or into work

· Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

· Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

· Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Many St Albans businesses have been hit by the impact of the virus.

For the latest updates, go to hertsad.co.uk/news/coronavirus-hertfordshire-cambridgeshire-bedfordshire-news-1-6562798.

