Advanced search

St Albans Macmillan coffee mornings to raise money for people with cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 September 2019

macmillan

macmillan

Archant

Residents in St Albans and Harpenden are hosting several World's Biggest Coffee Mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Harpenden is hosting a coffee morning at the Salvation Army Community Centre in Leyton Green on September 20 between 10am and 12.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

There is an event between 10am and 12:00pm on September 25 run by Greenwood Park Community Centre, St Albans. To attend email bookings@ststephenparishcouncil.gov.uk.

There are two Marks & Spencer coffee mornings: in St Peter's St at 10am on September 27 and in London Colney at 10am. Karen and Dave Dobor are also hosting an open garden and coffee morning from 9am to 11.30am on the same day at 44 Stanley Avenue, St Albans. Email krnxcll@yahoo.co.uk

A Macmillan coffee morning is happening at Aylett Nurseries, St Albans from 9.30am to 12.00pm on September 27. To attend email info@aylettnurseries.co.uk

Most Read

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Most Read

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Macmillan coffee mornings to raise money for people with cancer

macmillan

Lane closure on M1 Junction 8 slip road after crash

There has been a crash on the M1 at the J8 southbound entry slip. Picture: Archant

Anti-social parking on the rise in Harpenden, police report

Herts police are cracking down on anti-social parking.

Nick Isiekwe has Eddie Jones’s backing to help him back into England fold

Nick Isiekwe (left) hopes to join Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje back in the England fold sooner rather than later. Picture: DANNY LOO

FA Cup: Worthing snatch replay after St Albans City throw it away

St Albans City hosted Worthing in the FA Cup at Clarence Park.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists