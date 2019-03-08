St Albans Macmillan coffee mornings to raise money for people with cancer

macmillan Archant

Residents in St Albans and Harpenden are hosting several World's Biggest Coffee Mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Harpenden is hosting a coffee morning at the Salvation Army Community Centre in Leyton Green on September 20 between 10am and 12.30pm.

There is an event between 10am and 12:00pm on September 25 run by Greenwood Park Community Centre, St Albans. To attend email bookings@ststephenparishcouncil.gov.uk.

There are two Marks & Spencer coffee mornings: in St Peter's St at 10am on September 27 and in London Colney at 10am. Karen and Dave Dobor are also hosting an open garden and coffee morning from 9am to 11.30am on the same day at 44 Stanley Avenue, St Albans. Email krnxcll@yahoo.co.uk

A Macmillan coffee morning is happening at Aylett Nurseries, St Albans from 9.30am to 12.00pm on September 27. To attend email info@aylettnurseries.co.uk