Fire and ambulance services called to crash on M25 near St Albans

Firefighters were called to a crash on the M25 at the A405 roundabout near St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

Firefighters from St Albans and Garston were called to a collision between a car and a van on the M25 this morning.

The crash took place on the M25/A405 roundabout, which is part of the North Orbital Road, at around 12.40am today.

One person was freed from their vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service.