Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd Archant

A lorry of chickens overturned after a crash on the M25 near Junction 21A for St Albans.

Police were called just before 10am today following a collision on the A405 North Orbital Road.

It was reported that a lorry containing chickens had overturned on the roundabout.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer were also called to the scene at 9.56am, and two people were taken to Watford General Hospital for further care.

Fire and ambulance services have also been called to the scene.

Road closures are in place and are expected to remain for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.