St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

PUBLISHED: 11:15 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 17 June 2019

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

The M Festival, a popular charity festival in St Albans, celebrates its tenth anniversary this July.

Ten years ago, the M Festival was formed by a small group of parents and staff from the Marlborough Science Academy.

The original event raised just £100 for the school. Now the festival has raised £86,000 for the school and other local charities.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend this year's festival on Saturday, July 6. The festival features live music across two stages including Revellers Steel Band, Electric Umbrella and Abba Arrival tribute band.

Other family-friendly activities include funfair rides, crazy golf, laser tag and an all new silent disco arena. There are also plenty of food and drink options including pizza and ice-creams.

Doors open at 1:30, with music starting at 1:50, headliners at 8:30 and a firework finale at 11:00 pm. Tickets are available at www.themfestival.co.uk.

