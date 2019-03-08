Advanced search

St Albans wealth management company listed in Financial Times Top 100

PUBLISHED: 16:51 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 12 November 2019

The St Albans-based Lumin Wealth team celebrating their awards. Picture: Lumin Wealth

A St Albans-based wealth management company has been included in the Financial Times Top 100, as well as being a finalist in the St Albans Community Awards.

Lumin Wealth provides financial planning and investment management for individuals, corporations, trusts and charities.

The company has now been listed in the FT Top 100 and the NMA (New Model Advisor) Awards Top 100 for the second year running. They were also finalists in the St Albans Community Awards for business growth, and were awarded the Pension Transfer Gold Standard title by the Personal Finance Society.

Managing director Martin Cotter said the company looks to provide training and employment locally, adding: "We pride ourselves on being approachable and we are always happy to have exploratory discussions with potential clients at our expense before we commence any serious planning."

