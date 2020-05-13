Officer remains in ‘serious but not life-threatening’ condition after St Albans crash

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned. Archant

A police officer has been left in a “serious but not life-threatening” condition after a crash in St Albans yesterday.

The officer, who was driving a marked police car, was airlifted to hospital after the car collided with a brick wall and overturned in London Road.

As a result, the road was closed while police, fire and ambulance and air ambulance responded.

A police spokesman said today: “We appreciate all your messages of concern about the officer injured in Tuesday’s collision in London Road in St Albans.

“His condition is serious, but it is not thought to be life threatening and he continues to receive treatment in hospital.

“The circumstances of the collision are currently being investigated.”

To report information, contact 101.

