Advanced search

Updated

Officer remains in ‘serious but not life-threatening’ condition after St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 12:45 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 13 May 2020

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Archant

A police officer has been left in a “serious but not life-threatening” condition after a crash in St Albans yesterday.

The officer, who was driving a marked police car, was airlifted to hospital after the car collided with a brick wall and overturned in London Road.

As a result, the road was closed while police, fire and ambulance and air ambulance responded.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said today: “We appreciate all your messages of concern about the officer injured in Tuesday’s collision in London Road in St Albans.

“His condition is serious, but it is not thought to be life threatening and he continues to receive treatment in hospital.

“The circumstances of the collision are currently being investigated.”

To report information, contact 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Red-faced bird caught flouting f-lockdown rules

Dio the cockatiel travelled all the way to Essex after escaping from her St Albans home.

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Red-faced bird caught flouting f-lockdown rules

Dio the cockatiel travelled all the way to Essex after escaping from her St Albans home.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Officer remains in ‘serious but not life-threatening’ condition after St Albans crash

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Golf club warns walkers as it gets back into the swing of things

Verulam Golf Club asks people to be mindful that there are now golfers back in their swing at the course. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans teacher runs marathon in school field for Down’s syndrome charity

Trish Hall ran 104 laps of the Bernards Heath Junior School playing field and raised £2,000 for Up on Downs. Picture: Bernards Heath Junior School

Cote Rotie or Chateauneuf du Pape?

Cote Rotie or Chateauneuf du Pape?

St Albans agent optimistic about post-lockdown market

The St Albans and Harpenden housing market is open for business once more. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24