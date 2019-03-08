St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise 'serious' concerns about housing document

Planning inspectors have raised "serious" concerns about the St Albans Local Plan.

Examining inspectors Elaine Worthington and Louise Crosby sent a letter to St Albans district council (SADC) highlighting problems with the housing document, which is due to be scrutinised in October.

They said SADC did not sufficiently justify some of its policies or explain how it chose vast amounts of Green Belt land for development.

About 15,000 new houses have been proposed to be built in the district before 2036, with 10 large settlements on protected sites.

The inspectors said SADC should follow a two stage approach when proposing "substantial Green Belt boundary alterations".

They advised: "Together these steps give a scale of unmet need which could only be met by Green Belt release and are necessary to determine whether the review of the Green Belt is justified in principle."

SADC has until 12pm today to respond to the letter, which advises that the authority may need to consult further and examination dates pushed back.

Redbourn Parish Council chairman, Cllr David Mitchell, said he has been voicing these concerns since it was revealed that a lot of Green Belt is being sacrificed near the village.

He said: "I have been arguing on behalf of Redbourn Parish Council that they [SADC] haven't done this work, and they said they have, and we responded, 'well, where is the evidence to back it up?'

"When the inspectors themselves are saying that it needs a lot more work, that is very serious."

Last March, then-Housing Secretary Sajid Javid threatened to take over the St Albans Local Plan process if SADC did not submit a document by this March.

Cllr Mitchell believes the tight deadline forced SADC's hand: "They rushed to get it all done by March because they felt under pressure by government, and now it is a dog's dinner and Redbourn is the scapegoat for all the housing."

Portfolio holder for planning at SADC, Cllr Jamie Day, said he was expecting inspectors to ask questions: "We will be responding in detail to all the issues raised by the inspectors by Wednesday July 31. I'm confident that we have answers to all of their questions.

"In particular, we can provide a full justification for selecting a number of broad locations for housing, commercial and infrastructure development."

The letter will be discussed at the SADC Planning Policy Committee tonight.