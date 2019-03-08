Find out what it's like to be a St Albans district councillor at Local Democracy Week

Members of the public can learn about the roles and responsibilities of St Albans district councillors as part of Local Democracy Week.

The national event takes place from Monday, October 14, to Saturday, October 20, and is on the theme of 'Local Democracy: Building Trust'.

On the Wednesday, St Albans City & District Council will have a stand at the Alban Arena for Older People's Day — discussing issues and concerns with the district's older residents.

The following day, several councillors will be on duty at the St Albans Museum + Gallery café from 10.30am to 12 noon, to explain their role as community representatives and to answer questions. This is a free event and no booking is required.

Throughout the week, councillors will visit schools, colleges and care homes to speak to pupils, and infants and primary schools in the district have been invited to enter an art competition themed around local democracy.