St Albans streets host Living Advent Calendar

PUBLISHED: 09:35 24 December 2019

Living Advent Calendar Picture: Leanne Walters

Households in an area of St Albans have held a Living Advent Calendar to mark the festive season.

One of the festive displays Picture: Leanne WaltersOne of the festive displays Picture: Leanne Walters

For every night of December up to Christmas, residents of Green Lane, Folly Lane, Lady Smith Road, Carlisle Road, Waverley Road and other streets nearby gathered together in a different house for drinks, mince pies, to turn on the lights and watch window displays being unveiled.

The organiser of the event was Leanne Walters, of Green Lane, who decided to get the community together after seeing other streets hold similar events.

Leanne said: "I created a flyer and went knocking on doors. Amazingly people were up for it and signed up to the idea.

"I thought it would be a great way of bringing people together and creating more community spirit.

"It's been amazing. The host houses offer drinks, mince pies before the kids do the count down and the windows are switched on.

The creative festive displays included Nativity scenes and a flying Santa Claus.

Leanne added: "The kids love it and it really has bought strangers together night after night."

